June 23, 2017 7:14 PM

Repeal of business tax credit unhinges Oregon House

By KRISTENA HANSEN Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore.

After a three-hour debate that capped a contentious week in Salem, the Oregon House approved a partial repeal of a 2013 "Grand Bargain" business tax credit in a 31-28 vote with three Democrats joining Republicans' opposition.

House Bill 2060 may face a legal challenge, opponents say, if it passes its final hurdle in the Senate.

The measure passed by the House Friday would raise an extra $200 million for the 2017-19 biennium — an amount some lawmakers have been trying to cobble together for the record-$8.2 billion K-12 education budget that's up for final vote Tuesday in the House.

That's less than half the extra revenue they could've raised, about $500 million, by boosting the existing corporate income tax.

  Comments  

