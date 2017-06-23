Business

June 23, 2017 7:11 PM

Breast milk jeweler ordered to refund customers, return milk

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

A Rhode Island company that makes jewelry from breast milk has been ordered to refund customers and return the breast milk they sent.

WPRI-TV reports a state Superior Court judge this week approved a judgment and temporary restraining order against MommyMilk Creations and owner Allicia Mogavero.

State Attorney General Peter Kilmartin's office sued this year after receiving several complaints from customers who said they'd sent the Westerly-based company bags of their breast milk but had been waiting as long as two years for it to send their promised creations.

The station says Mogavero must refund $15,000 to 114 customers from across the country and as far away as Singapore.

The company promises on its website, "All remaining orders are being completed."

