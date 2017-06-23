Toshiba gets earnings report extension, faces delisting risk

In this Thursday, June 15, 2017, photo, the logo of Toshiba Corp., Japan's electronics and energy company, is seen on a worker's jacket in Yokosuka, near Tokyo. Tokyo-based Toshiba, whose U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co. filed for bankruptcy protection in March, said Friday it received an extension until Aug. 10 to give its earnings report for the fiscal year that ended in March. Shuji Kajiyama, File AP Photo