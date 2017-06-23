12 injured, NJ Transit line delayed in late-night collision

Authorities say at least 12 people were injured after a car and a New Jersey Transit train collided.
Jersey City police say the crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Police tell WNBC-TV all of the injuries were minor, and it is unclear what caused the crash. NJ Transit says one train passenger was taken to a hospital with minor scratches.
The Hudson-Bergen Light Rail line was suspended in both directions for about an hour. The line resumed service around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, but residual delays are expected.
