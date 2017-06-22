FILE - In this June 23, 2015, file photograph, an automated dealer asks for players to take a seat at a black jack video slot machine on the floor of the Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, Mass. The state's only casino generated about $157 million in gross gambling revenues since June 2016, slightly higher than the $154 million it registered in its first full year but still far short of the $300 million initially projected for the slots parlor and harness racing track when it opened.
Business

June 22, 2017 11:25 PM

Revenues rise slightly in Plainridge Park's second full year

By PHILIP MARCELO Associated Press
BOSTON

Massachusetts' lone casino has enjoyed a modest revenue bump in its second year open.

According to an Associated Press review, Plainridge Park in Plainville generated roughly $157 million in gross gambling revenues since last June, or slightly higher than the $154 million it registered in its first full year.

David Gulley, an economics professor at Bentley University in Waltham, says Plainridge Park's efforts to woo younger patrons by hosting rock concerts, boxing matches and other events appears to be paying off.

But Paul DeBole, a political science professor at Lasell College in Newton, notes that the annual haul is still a far cry from the $300 million initially projected for the slots parlor and harness racing track when it opened June 24, 2015.

The state collects 49 percent of the casino's revenues.

  Comments  

