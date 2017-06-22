Revenues rise slightly in Plainridge Park's second full year

FILE - In this June 23, 2015, file photograph, an automated dealer asks for players to take a seat at a black jack video slot machine on the floor of the Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, Mass. The state's only casino generated about $157 million in gross gambling revenues since June 2016, slightly higher than the $154 million it registered in its first full year but still far short of the $300 million initially projected for the slots parlor and harness racing track when it opened. Charles Krupa, File AP Photo