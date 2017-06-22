Cavaliers watch NBA draft as Billups watch continues

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2016, file photo, former Detroit Pistons player Chauncey Billups addresses the media in Auburn Hills, Mich. A person familiar with the negotiations says Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is meeting for the second straight day with former NBA star Chauncey Billups about a front office position. Gilbert could be close to offering a job to Billups, said the person who spoke Wednesday, June 21, 2017, to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo