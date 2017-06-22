Billy Dutchman of Slidell, La., watches the cars from the shade of a tree at Hardy Court in Gulfport on the first day of Cruisin’ The Coast on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016. Rumors of changes at the shopping center at Courthouse and Pass Roads aren’t true, the owners say, and they plan to continue to make improvements and market to new tenants.
Billy Dutchman of Slidell, La., watches the cars from the shade of a tree at Hardy Court in Gulfport on the first day of Cruisin’ The Coast on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016. Rumors of changes at the shopping center at Courthouse and Pass Roads aren’t true, the owners say, and they plan to continue to make improvements and market to new tenants. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Billy Dutchman of Slidell, La., watches the cars from the shade of a tree at Hardy Court in Gulfport on the first day of Cruisin’ The Coast on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016. Rumors of changes at the shopping center at Courthouse and Pass Roads aren’t true, the owners say, and they plan to continue to make improvements and market to new tenants. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

Business

June 22, 2017 1:44 PM

Hardy Court in Gulfport getting a facelift and new tenant

Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH

Gulfport

They aren’t sure how the rumors got started about plans for Hardy Court Shopping Center, but the owners of the complex say the speculations isn’t true and they are making improvements, marketing and leasing the property at Courthouse and Pass roads.

Sun Herald readers reported hearing of plans of building a baseball field or using part of the space for administrative offices for the nearby Gulfport High School.

“We are not purchasing the Hardy Court Shopping Center,” said MC Price Barton, coordinator of communications for the Gulfport School District. The district is using a bond to make major improvements to the high school, she said. Students already are using some of the improved space and she said much of the work will be complete by October.

“There’s no truth at all to those rumors,” said Joe Salloum, whose family owns the Hardy Court. Froogel’s grocery is an anchor store and the other buildings in the center are leased to a mix of shops and restaurants.

Tuesday Morning home store recently relocated to Biloxi and Salloum said it’s part of the normal comings and goings in a shopping center.

“We’ve found a replacement for them already,” he said, and an announcement on that new tenant is forthcoming.

Salloum said that over the last year and a half, the exterior of the buildings at Hardy Court were painted, the parking lot was repaved and is being re-striped and all LED lights were installed to make the parking lot brighter. New signs and additional improvements are planned, he said, and the $5 million Gulfport is investing to give Courthouse Road a makeover will just enhance Hardy Court.

Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season 1:10

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season
New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free 1:13

New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free
Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore 1:37

Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos