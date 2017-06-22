Hardy Court in Gulfport getting a facelift and new tenant

They aren’t sure how the rumors got started about plans for Hardy Court Shopping Center, but the owners of the complex say the speculations isn’t true and they are making improvements, marketing and leasing the property at Courthouse and Pass roads.
Sun Herald readers reported hearing of plans of building a baseball field or using part of the space for administrative offices for the nearby Gulfport High School.
“We are not purchasing the Hardy Court Shopping Center,” said MC Price Barton, coordinator of communications for the Gulfport School District. The district is using a bond to make major improvements to the high school, she said. Students already are using some of the improved space and she said much of the work will be complete by October.
“There’s no truth at all to those rumors,” said Joe Salloum, whose family owns the Hardy Court. Froogel’s grocery is an anchor store and the other buildings in the center are leased to a mix of shops and restaurants.
Tuesday Morning home store recently relocated to Biloxi and Salloum said it’s part of the normal comings and goings in a shopping center.
“We’ve found a replacement for them already,” he said, and an announcement on that new tenant is forthcoming.
Salloum said that over the last year and a half, the exterior of the buildings at Hardy Court were painted, the parking lot was repaved and is being re-striped and all LED lights were installed to make the parking lot brighter. New signs and additional improvements are planned, he said, and the $5 million Gulfport is investing to give Courthouse Road a makeover will just enhance Hardy Court.
