Former immigration detainees challenge labor practices

In this Saturday, April 15, 2017, photograph, the entrance to the GEO Group's immigrant detention facility is shown in Aurora, Colo. People once held in a privately run Colorado immigration detention center are challenging the system used to keep it clean and maintained, arguing it borders on slavery. They have won the right to sue GEO Group on behalf of an estimated 60,000 people held at its detention center near Denver over a decade. David Zalubowski AP Photo