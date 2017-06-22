Business

June 22, 2017 1:09 AM

Lawsuit tests limits of New York state's 'shield law'

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

A civil case pending in a New York state appeals court is testing the limits of state legislation that protects journalists from revealing anonymous sources.

Murray Energy Corporation, a coal mining company, is seeking an order from the New York Supreme Court to force Reorg Research Inc., a Manhattan-based corporate intelligence firm, to disclose anonymous sources believed to be investors liable for breach of contract.

The New York Times reports (http://nyti.ms/2rXOjvz ) news alerts sent by Reorg to subscribers used information from anonymous sources to report the corporation had reached a collective bargaining agreement with workers.

New York state has legislation known as a "shield law," originally passed in 1970 by Republican Gov. Nelson Rockefeller, which protects New York journalists from revealing anonymous sources.

