Lawsuit tests limits of New York state's 'shield law'

A civil case pending in a New York state appeals court is testing the limits of state legislation that protects journalists from revealing anonymous sources.
Murray Energy Corporation, a coal mining company, is seeking an order from the New York Supreme Court to force Reorg Research Inc., a Manhattan-based corporate intelligence firm, to disclose anonymous sources believed to be investors liable for breach of contract.
The New York Times reports (http://nyti.ms/2rXOjvz ) news alerts sent by Reorg to subscribers used information from anonymous sources to report the corporation had reached a collective bargaining agreement with workers.
New York state has legislation known as a "shield law," originally passed in 1970 by Republican Gov. Nelson Rockefeller, which protects New York journalists from revealing anonymous sources.
