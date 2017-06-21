10 Things to Know for Thursday

Local resident Zain Kjhaliq holds a sign prior to the start of a vigil for Nabra Hassanen, who was killed over the weekend in a road rage incident, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Reston, Va. About 5,000 mourners attended Wednesday's funeral of Hassanen, a Muslim girl whose beating death, blamed by police on a motorist's road rage, has some people in her community fearing for their safety. Steve Helber AP Photo