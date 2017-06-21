Q&A: More questions than answers on legal pot in Nevada

A sign on the Mynt Cannabis Dispensary across the street from Harrah's hotel-casino in downtown Reno, Nev., is pictured Wednesday, June 21, 2017. The Mynt is one of at least four medical marijuana dispensaries in Reno that have received the necessary local licenses and are ready to start selling marijuana for recreational use on July 1 if the state is able to comply with a court order regarding distribution licenses. Scott Sonner AP Photo