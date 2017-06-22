A job fair will be held at Harrah’s Gulf Coast Casino in Biloxi from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 27 for experienced dealers and supervisors to work at Harrah’s in New Orleans.
June 22, 2017 5:00 AM

Harrah’s New Orleans looking for experienced dealers

Harrah’s New Orleans Casino & Hotel will hold a job fair Tuesday in Biloxi for experienced table games dealers and supervisors.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Flavors Banquet Room at Harrah’s Gulf Coast Casino.

Harrah’s New Orleans is non-smoking and the resort has a dealing academy to train people interested in working at the casino.

Job candidates must be a least 21, present a valid state photo ID, dress professionally in no jeans, shorts or T-shirts and be able to pass a drug screen and background check.

Details: caesarsjobs.com

