Parrots and pirates will be part of Margaritaville Biloxi birthday bash

It’s been a year since Margaritaville Resort Biloxi opened in the former Casino Magic and the first anniversary celebration is Saturday with music by a Jimmy Buffett cover band, fireworks and “fins up” fun.
Some of the activities could be canceled if it rains, said Ann-Carter Bloomfield, director of public relations and events, but she said the weather is fine inside Escape entertainment center.
The day starts in dramatic fashion, with 23-foot parrot kites being flown from the top of the building by Kewl Kites, out of Long Beach “That’s weather permitting,” she said.
The schedule includes:
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Pirates will roam the property, meeting and greeting guests and posing for pictures between sword fights
3 p.m. — A five-tier cake, made by local bakery Cheeky Monkey and representing all things Margaritaville, will be on display at Escape until 3 p.m. “We have 350 to 400 pieces of cake to give out to anybody’s who there,” Bloomfield said.
8 to 8:30 p.m. — Fireworks shot from a barge near Deer Island, weather permitting. The pool deck and water slides, normally reserved for hotel guests, will be open Saturday to the public from 8 p.m.-midnight. Wrist bands are $15 and children age 5 years and younger are free.
9 p.m. — Live music by Castaways, a Jimmy Buffett cover band from Slidell, on the pool deck, or moved to the stage at Margaritaville restaurant.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
