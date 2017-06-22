Entertainment resort has hotel, restaurants, stores and kids games. TIM ISBELL SUN HERALD
Entertainment resort has hotel, restaurants, stores and kids games. TIM ISBELL SUN HERALD

Business

June 22, 2017 5:00 AM

Parrots and pirates will be part of Margaritaville Biloxi birthday bash

By Mary Perez

meperez@sunherald.com

Biloxi

It’s been a year since Margaritaville Resort Biloxi opened in the former Casino Magic and the first anniversary celebration is Saturday with music by a Jimmy Buffett cover band, fireworks and “fins up” fun.

Some of the activities could be canceled if it rains, said Ann-Carter Bloomfield, director of public relations and events, but she said the weather is fine inside Escape entertainment center.

The day starts in dramatic fashion, with 23-foot parrot kites being flown from the top of the building by Kewl Kites, out of Long Beach “That’s weather permitting,” she said.

The schedule includes:

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Pirates will roam the property, meeting and greeting guests and posing for pictures between sword fights

3 p.m. — A five-tier cake, made by local bakery Cheeky Monkey and representing all things Margaritaville, will be on display at Escape until 3 p.m. “We have 350 to 400 pieces of cake to give out to anybody’s who there,” Bloomfield said.

8 to 8:30 p.m. — Fireworks shot from a barge near Deer Island, weather permitting. The pool deck and water slides, normally reserved for hotel guests, will be open Saturday to the public from 8 p.m.-midnight. Wrist bands are $15 and children age 5 years and younger are free.

9 p.m. — Live music by Castaways, a Jimmy Buffett cover band from Slidell, on the pool deck, or moved to the stage at Margaritaville restaurant.

Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season

View More Video