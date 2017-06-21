Business

June 21, 2017 8:37 AM

Plane lands safely at Kennedy Airport after laser reported

The Associated Press
FARMINGDALE, N.Y.

The Federal Aviation Administration says a plane landed safely at New York's Kennedy Airport after the crew reported seeing a green laser.

The FAA said Wednesday that the report was made around midnight as Delta Airlines Flight 2294 from Las Vegas was about 4 miles northwest of Farmingdale, New York.

The Nassau County Police Department on Long Island says the laser may have come from the Plainview or Old Bethpage area.

Delta spokeswoman Kate Modolo (MAH'-duh-loh) says the airline also is investigating.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season 1:10

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season
New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free 1:13

New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free
Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore 1:37

Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore

View More Video