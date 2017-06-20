Rhode Island debates paid sick days for private workers

A proposal to guarantee paid sick days for Rhode Island's private sector workers is moving forward in the state General Assembly as worker advocates seek a compromise with business groups.
The Senate Labor Committee is scheduled to consider a compromise measure Wednesday.
It's not known if the panel will move the bill on to a vote in the full Senate. A companion bill is pending in the state House of Representatives.
Lawmakers have been negotiating over a scaled-back proposal.
The original legislation would have required employers to provide workers up to seven paid sick days to care for their own health or a family member's health. That could be dropped to five days, matching what's offered in Massachusetts and Connecticut.
Also being debated is an exemption for small business owners.
