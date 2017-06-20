Business

June 20, 2017 10:02 PM

Agreement reached on education savings proposal

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and legislative leaders have announced an agreement on an education savings proposal.

The Republican governor, Democratic Senate Pro Tempore Tim Ashe and Democratic House Speaker Mitzi Johnson issued a statement Tuesday night saying the proposal is "an important step to make Vermont more affordable."

Scott had vetoed the state budget as part of a dispute over education savings.

They say the proposal "ensures that we will have a budget that does not raise taxes and fees, including property tax rates." It still has to be passed by the full Legislature.

Scott and legislative leaders are scheduled to outline the full proposal at a news conference on Wednesday. They say they're confident it will have cross-party support.

