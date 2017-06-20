AP source: Cavs owner, Billups meet about front-office job

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2016 file photo, former Detroit Pistons Chauncey Billups acknowledges the crowd before an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in Auburn Hills, Mich. A person familiar with the talks says Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert met with former NBA star Chauncey Billups about a position in Cleveland’s front office. The meeting took place on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 in Detroit, said the person who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the negotiations. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo