Check your hummus. FDA says recall affects 3 products sold nationwide

Hold those chips before you dip them in your store-bought hummus.
The Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall of three brands of hummus topped with pine nuts. An ingredient may be contaminated with an organism that can cause the Listeria infection.
The brand names and products are Marketside Classic Hummus with Pine Nuts, Fresh Foods Market Artisan Hummus with Pine Nuts and Lantana White Bean Hummus with Pine Nut and Herb Topping.
The House of Thaller, a Knoxville, Tennessee, company, has voluntarily recalled certain batches of 10-ounce containers, the FDA announced Tuesday. The company said one of its ingredient suppliers reported one of its ingredients could be contaminated with the organism, but no illnesses have been reported.
The products were distributed to grocery stores nationwide from April 18 through June 13, and in Canada on April 20.
Anyone who bought those products should not eat them, but should call the House of Thaller Customer Service Center at 1-855-215-5142. The phone line is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
You can also check the product’s seven-digit use-by code that starts with a W at the FDA’s website.
The organism can cause serious injuries or death to young children, older people and those with a weakened immune system, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Still, healthy people can have side effects including a high fever, severe headache, diarrhea, nausea and abdominal cramps. Pregnant women may have mild symptoms, but the bacteria can cause a miscarriage, stillbirth or a severe disease in the fetus.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
