Personnel file for June 25

Leanne Murray, FNP-C, will join the Hancock Women’s Center as a family nurse practitioner. She is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and licensed by the State of Mississippi to provide family-centered healthcare. She graduated from Mississippi University for Women with a bachelor of science in nursing with a focus on family medicine. She is accepting new patients, male and female, beginning July 5 in weight loss consultation and treatment, obstetrics/gynecology, pre- and post-natal care, annual examinations, diabetes management, diet counseling, hypertension and disease management.
IP Casino Resort honored six employees of the month for April. They are Diana Gomez in housekeeping, Elisha Martin in Highlights Sports Lounge, Jeremy Olier in security, Phung Le in room service, Becky Rogers in compliance and Roy Ryan in food and beverage.
Realtor Patricia McGill with Busch Realty Group has joined the Gulf Coast Association of Realtors. She received her real estate license on May 22 and joined the association on June 9.
Southeastern Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners selected Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Sam Britton as treasurer. He was elected Public Service Commissioner for Mississippi’s Southern District in 2015. He previously held positions in the offices of the State Auditor and State Tax Commission. Britton holds certifications in Business Valuation, Certified Valuation Analyst, Certification in Financial Forensics, Personal Financial Specialist, Chartered Global Management Accountancy and Charter Mergers & Acquisition. He lives in Laurel.
Balch & Bingham LLP announces that 38 attorneys were recognized in the 2017 edition of Chambers USA. Bradley Ennis, partner in the Gulfport office and member of the Environmental & Natural Resources Practice, was listed as “Up and Coming” for Environment in Mississippi. Other attorneys who work throughout Mississippi and were listed are: Scott Andress, Corporate/Commercial: Gaming & Licensing; Ricky Cox, Energy & Natural Resources; Pepper Crutcher, Labor & Employment; Jonathan Dyal, Litigation: General Commercial; Armin Moeller, Labor & Employment (Star Individual); John Rice, Real Estate; Bill Smith, Energy & Natural Resources; Ben Stone, Energy & Natural Resources; Teri Wyly, Environment.
Steven Cupp with the Gulfport office of Fisher Phillips is listed in Chambers USA 2017 for exemplary work in Labor and Employment Law. In addition to Cupp, 42 Fisher Phillips attorneys nationwide are featured in Chambers USA.
Baker Donelson has 81 attorneys ranked in the 2017 edition of Chambers USA. Those who work throughout Mississippi are: Dan McDaniel Jr., Gaming and Licensing and Corporate and Commercial (Gaming and Licensing); William Painter, Corporate and Commercial; William “Bill” Reed and J. Carter Thompson Jr., General Commercial Litigation; Brooks Eason and J. Randall Patterson, Labor and Employment: Michael Dawkins, Environment; William Mendenhall, David Rueff Jr. and Ginger Weaver, Real Estate; Sheryl Bey, General Commercial Litigation.
