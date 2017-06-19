FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2017 file photo, then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Two top House Democrats are questioning whether former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn failed to report a 2015 trip to the Middle East on his security clearance form, a potential omission that could add to the legal jeopardy Flynn faces over the truthfulness of his statements to federal authorities and on government documents.
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2017 file photo, then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Two top House Democrats are questioning whether former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn failed to report a 2015 trip to the Middle East on his security clearance form, a potential omission that could add to the legal jeopardy Flynn faces over the truthfulness of his statements to federal authorities and on government documents.
June 19, 2017 4:02 PM

House Dems question Flynn disclosures of Middle East travel

By CHAD DAY and STEPHEN BRAUN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Two top House Democrats are questioning whether former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn failed to report a 2015 trip to the Middle East to security clearance investigators.

Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings and New York and Rep. Eliot Engel say in a letter Monday that they believe Flynn may have violated federal law by failing to disclose the trip, which they believe involved a proposal to develop nuclear power plants in Saudi Arabia.

The lawmakers are the latest to call attention to potential problems with what President Donald Trump's former adviser reported to the U.S. government about his foreign travel, contacts and business.

Growing federal and congressional probes have been looking closely at Flynn's foreign travel and contacts as part of investigations into Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

