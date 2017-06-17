Business

Florida investigator fired after sexual harassment complaint

The Associated Press
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

An investigator in a Florida state attorney's office has been fired following an investigation into his conduct with women.

The Florida Times-Union reports (http://bit.ly/2smt74z ) that according to an internal memo released Friday, a co-worker in the 4th Judicial Circuit's State Attorney's Office filed a sexual harassment complaint last month against Scott Lancaster. Women told investigators that Lancaster commented on their appearance, and one said he "had a tendency to invade personal space."

State Attorney Melissa Nelson's spokesman said the office will hold sexual harassment training.

Lancaster is a former Clay County sheriff who was hired earlier this year. In a sworn statement quoted by the newspaper, Lancaster said he had believed complimenting men and women on their appearance was "proper," and he was willing to apologize to the co-worker. He declined additional comment.

