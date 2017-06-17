US, Japan search for 7 Navy sailors, puzzle over ship crash

In this photo released by Japan's Defense Ministry, an injured USS Fitzgerald personnel is carried by U.S. military personnel, left, and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force members upon arriving to the U.S. Naval base in Yokosuka, southwest of Tokyo, after the U.S. destroyer collided with the Philippine-registered container ship ACX Crystal in the waters off the Izu Peninsula Saturday, June 17, 2017. Seven Navy sailors were missing and at least two, including the captain, were injured after the collision off the coast of Japan before dawn Saturday, the U.S. Navy and Japanese coast guard reported.
Japan's Defense Ministry via AP)
U.S. military personnel prepare to transfer an injured on board USS Fitzgerald, off Izu Peninsula, Japan, after the Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship, Saturday, June 17, 2017. The Japan coast guard said it received an emergency call from a Philippine-registered container ship ACX Crystal early Saturday that it had collided with the Fitzgerald southwest of Yokusuka, Japan.
Japan's Defense Ministry via AP)
The damage of Philippine-registered container ship ACX Crystal is seen off Izu Oshima, Japan, after it collided with the USS Fitzgerald, Saturday, June 17, 2017. The Japan coast guard said it received an emergency call from a Philippine-registered container ship ACX Crystal early Saturday that it had collided with the USS Fitzgerald.
Kyodo News via AP
Iori Sagisawa
CORRECTS DATE - The USS Fitzgerald is seen off Shimoda, Shizuoka prefecture, Japan, after the Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship, Saturday, June 17, 2017. Seven crew members are missing and one injured after the U.S. Navy destroyer collided early Saturday morning with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan, the country's coast guard reported.
Kyodo News via AP
Iori Sagisawa
CORRECTS DATE - The Philippine-registered container ship ACX Crystal is seen off Izu Oshima, Japan, after it collided with the USS Fitzgerald southwest of Yokusuka, Japan, Saturday, June 17, 2017. The U.S. Navy says the USS Fitzgerald suffered damage below the water line on its starboard side after it collided with the Philippine-flagged merchant ship.
Kyodo News via AP
Iori Sagisawa
CORRECTS DATE - The USS Fitzgerald is seen off Shimoda, Shizuoka prefecture, Japan, after the Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship, Saturday, June 17, 2017. The Japan Coast Guard said it received an emergency call from a Philippine-registered container ship ACX Crystal early Saturday that it had collided with the USS Fitzgerald southwest of Yokusuka, Japan.
Kyodo News via AP
Iori Sagisawa
CORRECTS DATE - The damage of Philippine-registered container ship ACX Crystal is seen off Izu Oshima, Japan, after it had collided with the USS Fitzgerald southwest of Yokusuka, Japan, Saturday, June 17, 2017. The U.S. Navy says the USS Fitzgerald suffered damage below the water line on its starboard side after it collided with the Philippine-flagged merchant ship.
Kyodo News via AP
Iori Sagisawa
CORRECTS DATE - The USS Fitzgerald is seen off Shimoda, Shizuoka prefecture, Japan, after the Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship, Saturday, June 17, 2017. The U.S. Navy says the USS Fitzgerald suffered damage below the water line on its starboard side after it collided with a Philippine-flagged merchant ship.
Kyodo News via AP
Iori Sagisawa
CORRECTS DATE - The damage of the right side of the USS Fitzgerald is seen off Shimoda, Shizuoka prefecture, Japan, after the Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship, Saturday, June 17, 2017. The U.S. Navy says the USS Fitzgerald suffered damage below the water line on its starboard side after it collided with a Philippine-flagged merchant ship.
Kyodo News via AP
Iori Sagisawa
The damage of the right side of the USS Fitzgerald is seen off Shimoda, Shizuoka prefecture, Japan, after the Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship, Saturday, June 17, 2017. Seven Navy sailors are missing and one was injured after a U.S. destroyer collided early Saturday morning with the Philippine-registered container ship off the coast of Japan, the country's coast guard reported.
Kyodo News via AP
Iori Sagisawa
In this March 7, 2017, the guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald
DDG 62) launches a missile from the aft missile deck during Multisail 17, a training exercise designed to improve interoperability between the U.S. and Japanese forces, in the Philippine Sea. The U.S. Navy destroyer has collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan, the U.S. military said, and there have been injuries. In a brief written statement, the U.S. Pacific Fleet in Hawaii said the Navy has requested assistance from the Japanese Coast Guard.
In this June 1, 2017 photo, the guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald, foreground,
DDG 62) makes its way with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, through the Sea of Japan. The U.S. military said the Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan and said there have been injuries. In a brief written statement, U.S. Pacific Fleet in Hawaii said the Navy has requested assistance from the Japanese Coast Guard.
In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald
DDG 62) pulls into Dry Dock 5 in Yokosuka, Japan on June 15, 2016. The U.S. military says the Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan and says there have been injuries. In a brief written statement, U.S. Pacific Fleet in Hawaii said the Navy has requested assistance from the Japanese Coast Guard. It said June 16. that the USS Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka.
In this Aug. 20, 2013 photo, the guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald
DDG 62) makes its way through the Pacific Ocean. The U.S. military said the Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan and said there have been injuries. In a brief written statement, U.S. Pacific Fleet in Hawaii said the Navy has requested assistance from the Japanese Coast Guard.
In this photo provided by Japan's 3rd Regional Coast Guard Headquarters, the USS Fitzgerald is seen off Izu Peninsula in, Japan, after the Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship, Saturday, June 17, 2017. Seven Navy sailors were missing and at least two, including the captain, were injured after the U.S. destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan before dawn Saturday, the U.S. Navy and Japanese coast guard reported.
Japan's 3rd Regional Coast Guard Headquarters via AP)
The USS Fitzgerald, left, heads to Yokosuka, home base of the 7th Fleet, beside a U.S. tugboat, off Shimoda, Shizuoka prefecture, Japan, after the Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship, Saturday, June 17, 2017. The U.S. Navy says the USS Fitzgerald suffered damage below the water line on its starboard side after it collided with a Philippine-flagged merchant ship.
Kyodo News via AP
Iori Sagisawa
In this photo provided by Japan's 3rd Regional Coast Guard Headquarters, the USS Fitzgerald is seen off Izu Penninsula in, Japan, after the Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship, Saturday, June 17, 2017. Seven Navy sailors were missing and at least two, including the captain, were injured after the U.S. destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan before dawn Saturday, the U.S. Navy and Japanese coast guard reported.
Japan's 3rd Regional Coast Guard Headquarters via AP)
The damaged USS Fitzgerald is being towed by a tugboat in the waters near the U.S. Naval base in Yokosuka, southwest of Tokyo, after the U.S. destroyer collided with the Philippine-registered container ship ACX Crystal in the waters off the Izu Peninsula Saturday, June 17, 2017. Crew members from the destroyer USS Dewey were helping stabilize the damaged USS Fitzgerald after its collision off the coast of Japan before dawn Saturday, leaving seven sailors missing and at least three injured.
Eugene Hoshiko
AP Photo
People watch the damaged USS Fitzgerald being towed near the U.S. Naval base in Yokosuka, southwest of Tokyo, after the U.S. destroyer collided with the Philippine-registered container ship ACX Crystal in the waters off the Izu Peninsula Saturday, June 17, 2017. Crew members from the destroyer USS Dewey were helping stabilize the damaged USS Fitzgerald after its collision off the coast of Japan before dawn Saturday, leaving seven sailors missing and at least three injured.
Eugene Hoshiko
AP Photo
The damaged USS Fitzgerald is seen near the U.S. Naval base in Yokosuka, southwest of Tokyo, after the U.S. destroyer collided with the Philippine-registered container ship ACX Crystal in the waters off the Izu Peninsula Saturday, June 17, 2017. Crew members from the destroyer USS Dewey were helping stabilize the damaged USS Fitzgerald after its collision off the coast of Japan before dawn Saturday, leaving seven sailors missing and at least three injured.
Eugene Hoshiko
AP Photo
A Japan Coast Guard baot goes along with the damaged USS Fitzgerald near the U.S. Naval base in Yokosuka, southwest of Tokyo, after the U.S. destroyer collided with the Philippine-registered container ship ACX Crystal in the waters off the Izu Peninsula Saturday, June 17, 2017. Crew members from the destroyer USS Dewey were helping stabilize the damaged USS Fitzgerald after its collision off the coast of Japan before dawn Saturday, leaving seven sailors missing and at least three injured.
Eugene Hoshiko
AP Photo
The damaged USS Fitzgerald is seen near the U.S. Naval base in Yokosuka, southwest of Tokyo, after the U.S. destroyer collided with the Philippine-registered container ship ACX Crystal in the waters off the Izu Peninsula Saturday, June 17, 2017. Crew members from the destroyer USS Dewey were helping stabilize the damaged USS Fitzgerald after its collision off the coast of Japan before dawn Saturday, leaving seven sailors missing and at least three injured.
Eugene Hoshiko
AP Photo
The damaged USS Fitzgerald is seen near the U.S. Naval base in Yokosuka, southwest of Tokyo, after the U.S. destroyer collided with the Philippine-registered container ship ACX Crystal in the waters off the Izu Peninsula Saturday, June 17, 2017. The USS Fitzgerald was back at its home port in Japan after colliding before dawn Saturday with the container ship four times its size, while the coast guard and Japanese and U.S. military searched for seven sailors missing after the crash.
Eugene Hoshiko
AP Photo
The damaged USS Fitzgerald is being towed by a tugboat in the waters near the U.S. Naval base in Yokosuka, southwest of Tokyo, after the U.S. destroyer collided with the Philippine-registered container ship ACX Crystal in the waters off the Izu Peninsula Saturday, June 17, 2017. The USS Fitzgerald was back at its home port in Japan after colliding before dawn Saturday with the container ship four times its size, while the coast guard and Japanese and U.S. military searched for seven sailors missing after the crash.
Eugene Hoshiko
AP Photo
The damaged USS Fitzgerald is seen near the U.S. Naval base in Yokosuka, southwest of Tokyo, after the U.S. destroyer collided with the Philippine-registered container ship ACX Crystal in the waters off the Izu Peninsula Saturday, June 17, 2017. The USS Fitzgerald was back at its home port in Japan after colliding before dawn Saturday with a container ship four times its size, while the coast guard and Japanese and U.S. military searched for seven sailors missing after the crash.
Eugene Hoshiko
AP Photo
