People wait in a railway station, in Milan, Italy, during a general transport strike, Friday, June 16, 2017. Travelers in Italy faced train and flight cancellations, commuters crowded the streets in private cars, due to a general transport strike against privatization of the transport sector. Luca Bruno AP Photo

Business

June 16, 2017 7:04 AM

Latest Italy transport strike sparks outrage, traffic chaos

The Associated Press
ROME

Italians and tourists alike are struggling to get around as a nationwide transport strike has forced the cancellation of Alitalia flights, the closure of subway stations and the suspension of bus service.

Huge lines formed at taxi stands in Rome and Milan, where temperatures in the low 30s (mid-80s) added to the discomfort for frustrated commuters and tourists.

Italian unions often stage strikes on Fridays in summer, fueling outrage and contributing to even worse traffic jams than usual. Italy's major unions opposed the strike by a handful of smaller ones, saying it was particularly damaging for Alitalia, which is currently searching for a buyer.

Ex-Premier Matteo Renzi took to Facebook to vent Friday, saying unions have a right to strike but that cities have a right to not be paralyzed.

