House Finance Committee approves $9.2B state budget

A panel of Rhode Island lawmakers has approved a $9.2 billion state budget for the upcoming fiscal year that closes a $134 million budget shortfall and finances the first step of a gradual phaseout of the state's unpopular car tax.
The budget approved early Friday by the House Finance Committee also raises the minimum wage, restores free bus fares for the elderly and disabled, includes a pilot program to provide two years of free tuition at the state's community college.
The bill now goes for a vote before the full House of Representatives on Thursday.
House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello called it a no-frills budget without hikes to any board-based taxes.
The $134 million shortfall was closed through a variety of measures including a $25 million cut in general government spending.
Comments