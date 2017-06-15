Need work? Job fair coming to Gulfport this month

The Governor’s Job Fair Network is bringing more than 30 companies looking for employees to an event in Gulfport this month.
Job seekers can meet with employers at the South MS EmployAbility Job Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 28 at the Lyman Community Center, 13742 U.S. 49.
Admission is free and those who attend are encouraged to dress in professional interview attire and bring copies of their resume along with a pen and notebook.
The job fair is sponsored by the Office of the Governor, Mississippi Development Authority and Mississippi Department of Employment Security and Mississippi Development Authority.
See the full list of companies at jobfairs.ms.gov.
