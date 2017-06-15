Job applicants stand in line outside the Biloxi Civic Center for job fair in 2016. The Governor’s Job Fair Network is bringing more than 30 companies looking for employees to an event in Gulfport this month.
Job applicants stand in line outside the Biloxi Civic Center for job fair in 2016. The Governor’s Job Fair Network is bringing more than 30 companies looking for employees to an event in Gulfport this month. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com File
Job applicants stand in line outside the Biloxi Civic Center for job fair in 2016. The Governor’s Job Fair Network is bringing more than 30 companies looking for employees to an event in Gulfport this month. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com File

Business

June 15, 2017 3:41 PM

Need work? Job fair coming to Gulfport this month

Sun Herald

The Governor’s Job Fair Network is bringing more than 30 companies looking for employees to an event in Gulfport this month.

Job seekers can meet with employers at the South MS EmployAbility Job Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 28 at the Lyman Community Center, 13742 U.S. 49.

Admission is free and those who attend are encouraged to dress in professional interview attire and bring copies of their resume along with a pen and notebook.

The job fair is sponsored by the Office of the Governor, Mississippi Development Authority and Mississippi Department of Employment Security and Mississippi Development Authority.

See the full list of companies at jobfairs.ms.gov.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season 1:10

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season
New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free 1:13

New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free
Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore 1:37

Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos