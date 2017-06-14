Business

June 14, 2017 11:13 PM

Maine's new public advocate is on the job

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

Maine's new public advocate is on the job.

Barry Hobbins, who was nominated by Gov. Paul LePage, sailed through the energy committee and received Senate approval last month. He went to work on Monday.

Hobbins is a lawyer, top Democratic fundraiser and former legislative leader with 26 years of experience. He also has a history of ties with the wireless and telecommunications industry.

Hobbins says his ties to the telecommunications industry won't influence him in his role as chief advocate for utility customers. He plans to divest investments like wind company stock.

There was some controversy when it was disclosed that he was arrested in November for drunken driving in Massachusetts. But lawmakers said it wouldn't have changed the outcome of the vote.

