Dwayne Tillman
Dwayne Tillman
Dwayne Tillman

Business

June 18, 2017 5:00 AM

Personnel for June 18

Former Gulfport resident and global brand marketing expert John Walker was named managing director of MSLGROUP’s Atlanta office. A Long Beach High School graduate, he received a bachelor’s degree in Professional Accounting from Mississippi State University and an MBA in international marketing from Rollins College. Prior to joining MSLGROUP, one of the world’s largest public relations and integrated communications networks, he was vice president of global marketing communications for Syniverse, and led Edelman South’s Corporate Practice.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season 1:10

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season
New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free 1:13

New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free
Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore 1:37

Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore

View More Video