Personnel for June 18

Former Gulfport resident and global brand marketing expert John Walker was named managing director of MSLGROUP’s Atlanta office. A Long Beach High School graduate, he received a bachelor’s degree in Professional Accounting from Mississippi State University and an MBA in international marketing from Rollins College. Prior to joining MSLGROUP, one of the world’s largest public relations and integrated communications networks, he was vice president of global marketing communications for Syniverse, and led Edelman South’s Corporate Practice.
