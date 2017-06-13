In this photo taken on Tuesday, March 28 2017, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the international friendly soccer match between Portugal and Sweden at the dos Barreiros stadium in Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal.
Business

June 13, 2017 5:33 AM

Spanish state prosecutor charges Ronaldo with tax fraud

The Associated Press
MADRID

A Spanish state prosecutor has charged Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo with defrauding Spain's tax office of 14.7 million euros ($16.5 million) in unpaid taxes.

In a statement released Tuesday, Madrid's regional state prosecutor accused Ronaldo of four accounts of tax fraud from 2011-14.

It says the Portugal forward "took advantage of a business structure created in 2010 to hide from fiscal authorities income generated in Spain from image rights."

Ronaldo's agency had previously said he was up to date on his taxes.

