Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, left, accompanied by District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine, speaks during a news conference in Washington, Monday, June 12, 2017, to announce what they call a "major lawsuit" against President Donald Trump. The lawsuit cites Trump's leases, properties and other business "entanglements" around the world as the reason for the suit, saying those posed a conflict of interest under a clause of the Constitution.
Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, left, accompanied by District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine, speaks during a news conference in Washington, Monday, June 12, 2017, to announce what they call a "major lawsuit" against President Donald Trump. The lawsuit cites Trump's leases, properties and other business "entanglements" around the world as the reason for the suit, saying those posed a conflict of interest under a clause of the Constitution. Alex Brandon AP Photo
Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, left, accompanied by District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine, speaks during a news conference in Washington, Monday, June 12, 2017, to announce what they call a "major lawsuit" against President Donald Trump. The lawsuit cites Trump's leases, properties and other business "entanglements" around the world as the reason for the suit, saying those posed a conflict of interest under a clause of the Constitution. Alex Brandon AP Photo

Business

June 13, 2017 2:23 AM

Attorneys general hope to force Trump financial disclosures

By BRIAN WITTE Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia hope a little-known clause in the Constitution will force President Donald Trump to separate himself from his businesses and release his tax returns and other financial information.

They contend in a federal lawsuit filed Monday that he's corruptible to foreign governments.

The emoluments clause bars the president from accepting foreign gifts and payments without congressional approval.

The Justice Department said Friday that plaintiffs in a separate lawsuit over the clause did not suffer in any way and had no standing to sue.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer says "it's not hard to conclude that partisan politics may be one of the motivations behind the suit."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season 1:10

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season
New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free 1:13

New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free
Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore 1:37

Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos