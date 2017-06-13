Attorneys general hope to force Trump financial disclosures

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, left, accompanied by District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine, speaks during a news conference in Washington, Monday, June 12, 2017, to announce what they call a "major lawsuit" against President Donald Trump. The lawsuit cites Trump's leases, properties and other business "entanglements" around the world as the reason for the suit, saying those posed a conflict of interest under a clause of the Constitution. Alex Brandon AP Photo