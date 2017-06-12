The Latest: Russia police: Navalny could get 15 days in jail

Russian Interior Ministry buses and cars are parked along the Tverskaya street in downtown Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 12, 2017. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, aiming to repeat the nationwide protests that rattled the Kremlin three months ago, has called for the planned protest to be moved at the last minute, to Tverskaya street, one of Moscow's main thoroughfares, prompting a massive police presence in the area. Alexander Zemlianichenko AP Photo