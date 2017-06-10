FILE - In this July 29, 2015 file photo, the Puerto Rican flag flies in front of Puerto Rico's Capitol as in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico's governor is pushing ahead with his top campaign promise of trying to convert the U.S. territory into a state, holding a Sunday June 11, 2017, referendum to let voters send a message to Congress.
Business

June 10, 2017 11:02 PM

Puerto Rico mulls political status in new referendum

By DANICA COTO Associated Press
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico

Puerto Ricans are getting the chance to tell the U.S. Congress on Sunday which political status they believe best benefits the U.S. territory as it remains mired in a deep economic crisis that has triggered an exodus of islanders to the mainland.

Congress ultimately has to approve the outcome of Sunday's referendum that offers voters three choices: statehood, free association/independence or the current territorial status.

Many expect statehood supporters to crowd voting centers because three of Puerto Rico's political parties are boycotting the referendum, including the island's main opposition party.

The referendum coincides with the 100th anniversary of the U.S. granting U.S. citizenship to Puerto Ricans, who are barred from voting in presidential elections and have one congressional representative with limited voting powers.

