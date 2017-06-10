Business

June 10, 2017 9:29 AM

Capitol Watch: Alcohol in theaters, marijuana legalization

By DAVID KLEPPER Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

In New York state government news, theater owners want the ability to serve alcohol to moviegoers and a new effort to legalize marijuana gets underway.

Lawmakers will return to the Capitol on Monday to begin the last two weeks of their legislative session.

Before lawmakers call it a year, they'll weigh a proposal to create a new liquor license authorizing liquor sales at theaters. It's an idea supported by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Meanwhile, supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana use have a new proposal to regulate and tax the drug, though it faces big obstacles.

Finally, advocates for prison inmates want the state to expand visitation at medium security prisons, a move they say would help prisoners and their loved ones while reducing prison violence and recidivism.

