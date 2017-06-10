Capitol Watch: Alcohol in theaters, marijuana legalization

In New York state government news, theater owners want the ability to serve alcohol to moviegoers and a new effort to legalize marijuana gets underway.
Lawmakers will return to the Capitol on Monday to begin the last two weeks of their legislative session.
Before lawmakers call it a year, they'll weigh a proposal to create a new liquor license authorizing liquor sales at theaters. It's an idea supported by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Meanwhile, supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana use have a new proposal to regulate and tax the drug, though it faces big obstacles.
Finally, advocates for prison inmates want the state to expand visitation at medium security prisons, a move they say would help prisoners and their loved ones while reducing prison violence and recidivism.
Comments