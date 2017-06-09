With court victory, hand of Brazil president strengthened

Brazil's President Michel Temer smiles as he receives military honors during ceremony, in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, June 9, 2017. Brazil's top electoral court has decided to keep embattled President Temer in office. Judges on the Supreme Electoral Tribunal voted 4-3 against a suit about alleged campaign finance violations that would have annulled what was left of Temer's mandate. The decision is a much needed victory for Temer, who has faced growing calls that he resign amid a corruption scandal. Eraldo Peres AP Photo