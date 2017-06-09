D’Iberville boasts new BMW dealership

It’s the first new BMW dealership in the southern region of the country in over 30 years, said owner Bo Mandal, and Galleria BMW, with new technology and customers service, is now open in D’Iberville.
This follows the opening of the adjacent Mandal Buick GMC in February and Mandal said it is an investment of $30 million across the entire campus, which is at one of the busiest intersections in South Mississippi at Interstate 10 and Interstate 110.
“We’re planning to do over $100 million a year in sales on this campus,” he said, creating 100 jobs and substantial tax revenue for the city. They currently have 145 BMWs and more than 500 total vehicles in stock.
“This store is very different,” Mandal said as he gave a tour of the new BMW dealership, with two rows of white BMWs lined up in the Autobahn Showroom to look like the famed Autobahn in Germany. Videos play real-time information from BMW, and in the garage technicians have a direct link to BMW engineers in Germany.
“It allows us to be absolutely 100 positive when diagnosing the vehicle,” he said.
Five custom lounge areas are available, depending on the level of privacy the customer desires. Each area has custom furniture, and there are televisions, a variety of work stations with places to charge phones and computers and WiFi throughout the building. Isetta Bar, a name given by BMW, is stocked with coffee, fruit and snacks.
“This is our BMW boutique store,” Mandal said, where people can shop for luggage, clothing, tote bags, motorsports gear and ties with the BMW logo.
A shiny new BMW M760Li is predominately displayed nearby. “We were lucky enough to be in a brand new store to get one,” he said. “I think there’s only three or four in the country now.”
Mandal has driven the car, equipped with twin turbos and a V-12 engine, and said it will park itself, pull in the garage and close the door. “You can actually set the fragrance you like inside the vehicle,” he said.
This is one of 64 varieties of vehicles made by BMW, along with sport activity vehicles, sports cars, muscle cars and luxury cars.
Once they decide which car to buy, customers experience another first for South Mississippi — a delivery room where a new vehicle is pulled inside, the room is cooled and technicians go over all the information needed to operate the car.
BMW is a luxury brand but Mandal said, “BMW is affordable luxury.” Customers can lease a BMW for $300 a month or buy a Certified Pre-Owned BMW for as low as $12,000, he said.
With this new dealership, BMW owners now have a service center on the Coast instead of having to drive out of state, he said. They brought in BMW master technicians from across the country and equipped the service center with all the latest technology. A hose that connects to the exhaust to remove all engine emissions from the service center and a machine measures tread depth on the tires and determines how much stopping distance they still have.
For those who prefer to leave their vehicle for service, “You never have to wait if you don’t want to wait,” he said. Even if it’s just a 20-minute oil change, a BMW vehicle is available to loan. For longer maintenance, a concierge is available to book a hotel or take care of any other needs, Mandal said, and provide the loaner car.
“It’s a whole new level,” he said.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
Galleria BMW
Showroom hours: Mondays through Fridays, 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
Service department: Mondays through Fridays, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Phone: 228-232-0333
