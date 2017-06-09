The Latest: UK media: May has no intention of resigning

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May listens as the declaration at her constituency is made for in the general election in Maidenhead, England, Friday, June 9, 2017. British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election appeared Friday to have backfired spectacularly, after an exit poll suggested her Conservative Party could lose its majority in Parliament.
Alastair Grant
AP Photo
Ballot boxes are emptied to be counted for the general election, at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday June 8, 2017. Britain voted Thursday in an election that started out as an attempt by Prime Minister Theresa May to increase her party's majority in Parliament ahead of Brexit negotiations but was upended by terror attacks in Manchester and London during the campaign's closing days.
PA via AP
Andrew Milligan
Police officers walk past as votes cast in the general election are counted in Islington in London, shortly after the polls closed Thursday, June 8, 2017. Britain voted Thursday in an election that started out as an attempt by Prime Minister Theresa May to increase her party's majority in Parliament ahead of Brexit negotiations but was upended by terror attacks in Manchester and London during the campaign's closing days.
PA via AP
Dominic Lipinski
The London Eye is illuminated in red, the color of the Labour Party, after first exit polls of Britain's national election announced in London, Thursday, June 8, 2017. Britain voted Thursday in an election that started out as an attempt by Prime Minister Theresa May to increase her party's majority in Parliament ahead of Brexit negotiations but was upended by terror attacks in Manchester and London during the campaign's closing days.
Markus Schreiber
AP Photo
Police officers look on as votes cast in the general election are counted in Islington in London, shortly after the polls closed Thursday, June 8, 2017. Exit polls projected that Theresa May's ruling Conservatives would be the largest party, but that they may fall short of a majority.
Frank Augstein
AP Photo
A police officer is stationed outside a polling station at Cubitt Town Infant and Junior School on the Isle of Dogs in London, as people cast their votes in the general election, Thursday June 8, 2017.
PA via AP
Victoria Jones
Alastair Grant
AP Photo
Police officers ride away on their bikes after inspecting the polling station for Britain's general election, at Bermondsey Village Hall in the London Bridge area of London, Thursday, June 8, 2017.
Markus Schreiber
AP Photo
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves with her husband Philip after voting in the general election at polling station in Maidenhead, England, Thursday, June 8, 2017.
Alastair Grant
AP Photo
Alastair Grant
AP Photo
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon waves as she arrives to cast her vote in the general election at a polling station at Broomhouse Community Hall in Glasgow Thursday, June 8, 2017. Polling stations have opened across Britain in an election to choose a new government.
PA via AP
Andrew Milligan
Britain's Liberal Democrats leader Tim Farron arrives to cast his vote in the General Election at a polling station at Stonecross Manor Hotel in Kendal, England Thursday, June 8, 2017. Polling stations opened across Britain on Thursday amid heightened security worries following a series of terror attacks in what one senior police official described as “unprecedented times.’’
PA via AP
Danny Lawson
A man fixes a sign to the railings outside a polling station in London ahead of the arrival of Britain's Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn who will vote in the general election Thursday, June 8, 2017.
Frank Augstein
AP Photo
Benedictine nuns from Tyburn Convent leave after voting in Britain's general election at a polling station in St John's Parish Hall, London, Thursday, June 8, 2017. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
0600GMT to 2100GMT) Thursday as voters choose 650 lawmakers for the House of Commons. Prime Minister Theresa May called the snap election in hopes of increasing the Conservative Party's slim majority in Parliament, and strengthening her hand in European Union exit talks.
A man enters the polling station at the Golden Pheasant Public House in Lower Farringdon, Hampshire, England Thursday June 8, 2017. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
A view inside of a polling station at the White Horse Inn in Priors Dean, Hampshire, England also known as the 'Pub with no name' Thursday June 8, 2017. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Policer officers arrive to enter a polling station in London ahead of the arrival of Britain's Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn who will vote in the general election Thursday, June 8, 2017.
Frank Augstein
AP Photo
Ballot boxes arrive to be counted, at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday June 8, 2017. Britain voted Thursday in an election that started out as an attempt by Prime Minister Theresa May to increase her party's majority in Parliament ahead of Brexit negotiations but was upended by terror attacks in Manchester and London during the campaign's closing days.
PA via AP
Andrew Milligan
Votes cast in the general election are counted in Islington in London, shortly after the polls closed Thursday, June 8, 2017. Exit polls projected that Theresa May's ruling Conservatives would be the largest party, but that they may fall short of a majority.
Frank Augstein
AP Photo
Britain's Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn gestures as he arrives to vote in the general election at a polling station in London, Thursday, June 8, 2017.
Frank Augstein
AP Photo
