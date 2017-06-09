Business

June 09, 2017 1:58 AM

Port gets railroad; New Orleans gets riverfront space

The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS

An agreement announced this week calls for the Port of New Orleans to give the city two wharves at the edge of the French Quarter in exchange for the city-owned Public Belt Railroad.

The New Orleans Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2s8XQou ) the deal will give the city control of more riverfront area. It will open up uninterrupted access for the public to a 3-mile stretch of the riverfront.

City officials say port officials are working with "hospitality partners" to find about $15 million to convert the Gov. Nicholls Street and Esplanade Avenue wharves into public park space.

The bulk of the money is expected to be contributed by the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, which brings in nearly $60 million a year from sources including state-approved hotel taxes.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season 1:10

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season
New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free 1:13

New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free
Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore 1:37

Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos