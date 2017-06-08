This year’s sand sculpture at Edgewater Mall goes back in time

In past years they’ve created Hickory Dickory Dock, the circus strong man and a fire-breathing dragon, and this year the artists who turn tons of sand in the center of Edgewater Mall into works of art will salute Mississippi’s bicentennial with a “Bi-Sand-tennial” sand sculpture.
Sandsational Sand Sculpting, based in Melbourne, Florida, will start work June 20, said Terry Powell, manager of Edgewater Mall. The public can watch for the next 10 days as they carve expressive faces and the Biloxi Lighthouse in 75 tons of sand.
The sculpture will be on display through the summer for visitors to photograph and admire.
Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich made it his mission to bring back the feel of “Old Biloxi,” and the sand artists will follow his lead. Their sketches of what they plan to create show scenes that go back to explorer Pierre Le Moyne d’Iberville landing in South Mississippi more than 300 years ago and fishermen carrying home their catch. The artists will carve the Biloxi Lighthouse that was built in 1848 and Biloxi’s history as a tourist town.
In past years Sandsational Sand Sculpting artists have carved a Medieval masterpiece of castles, knights and dragons, the wild west, nursery rhymes and a sand circus.
They haven’t done a superheroes sculpture, but Edgewater Mall continues to bring the popular characters to meet their fans. Wonder Woman stopped by in April, ahead of her new movie, and the next cartoon character due at the mall is Spiderman on July 8.
