Ivanka Trump's brand distances itself from China shoemaker

In this Tuesday, June 6, 2017, photo, Chinese, American, and other international flags fly as women walk past a Huajian Group shoe factory, the one time shoe maker for the Ivanka Trump brand, in Ganzhou in southern China's Jiangxi Province. With Beijing’s sweeping crackdown on human-rights lawyers and labor activists, many of their extended families are left with no source of income. Even beyond the financial suffering, the government has many ways of making life miserable for those left behind. Mark Schiefelbein AP Photo