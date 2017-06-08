Observation deck planned for massive Chicago-area quarry

A massive hole in the ground in suburban Chicago is being fitted with facilities normally associated with the Grand Canyon.
The hole is the Elmhurst Quarry Flood Control Facility and an observation deck is being built to give curiosity seekers a clearer, safer way to view it.
The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald (http://bit.ly/2s3tzao ) reports that construction will begin in July. DuPage County officials didn't have a construction price. But they say it should be minimal.
The county bought the quarry in Elmhurst in 1991 to help with flood control. Up to 2.7 billion gallons of water can be diverted into it during heavy rains to ensure a nearby creek doesn't overflow its banks.
Officials say the deck should be completed by September.
