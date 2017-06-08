4 dead in murder-suicide in Pennsylvania supermarket

An ambulance waits outside of a Weis Market, the scene of a shooting in Tunkhannock, Pa., on Thursday, June 8, 2017. State police say four people are dead in a murder-suicide in the Pennsylvania supermarket. Troopers responded to a report of someone shooting people early Thursday morning. Authorities believe a male killed two men and a woman before turning the gun on himself at the market. The Times & Tribune via AP Robert Baker