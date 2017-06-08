Climate decision could accelerate damage to Trump properties

FILE - This Saturday, April 15, 2017, file photo shows President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. President Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement could accelerate damage to his family’s real estate empire in the coming decades, especially his properties that lie just feet from the encroaching sea in low-lying South Florida. Projections from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration show that Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, the apartment towers bearing his name on Miami-area beaches and his Doral golf course are all threatened by rising seas. Alex Brandon AP Photo