Sporty hijabs encourage Muslim girls to hit field of play

In this May 24, 2017, photo Tabarek Kadhim, a sophomore at Deering High School in Portland, Maine, wears a sports hijab while playing a tennis match in Windham, Maine. Deering High School is providing sport hijabs with the goal of making Muslim girls comfortable and boosting their participation in sports. Tennis co-captains Liva Pierce and Anaise Manikunda solicited private donations to avoid criticism for using taxpayer funds on religious apparel, and ended up with enough to outfit all teams, including lacrosse, soccer, volleyball, softball, field hockey and track. Robert F. Bukaty AP Photo