Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season

The first day of Mississippi shrimp season was unlucky for Chi Phan of Biloxi when he had equipment problems after two hours of fishing. His bad luck benefited a dozen or so people who bought up his catch as soon as he pulled into the Biloxi commercial harbor.
John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

Editor's Choice Videos