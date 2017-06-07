Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season
The first day of Mississippi shrimp season was unlucky for Chi Phan of Biloxi when he had equipment problems after two hours of fishing. His bad luck benefited a dozen or so people who bought up his catch as soon as he pulled into the Biloxi commercial harbor.
John Fitzhughjcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
More Videos
1:10
Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season
1:13
New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free
1:37
Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore
3:37
Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming
1:07
New Scarlet Pearl parking garage opens in style
1:44
Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications
0:31
Take an aerial tour of Deer and Cat islands
0:31
Interactive theater show coming to Scarlet Pearl Casino
1:03
Jerry Levens given Pat Santucci Spirit of the Coast award
1:24
Barre Theory workout is 'like an addiction'
2:07
The Blind Tiger roars into Biloxi
1:10
Rob Stinson likes casino near Biloxi's Restaurant Row
Rick Carter, co-owner of Island View Casino in Gulfport, said their new 70,000-square-foot casino on the south side of U.S. 90 will be smoke free to be more attractive to millennials and other non-smokers.
The Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort opens their new $25 million parking garage and entry on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The entry will include additional retail and food stores that will open at a later date.
Gulfport accountant Jerry Levens was presented with the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce’s Pat Santucci Spirit of the Coast award during the organization’s meeting at Beau Rivage in Biloxi on Tuesday.