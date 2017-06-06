Business

June 06, 2017 11:13 PM

Studies hope to shed light on area of scallop fishing fight

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

Federal fishing managers say studies are planned for an important New England scallop fishing area that's been a source of conflict in the fishery in recent months.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says it's facilitating survey work in the northern Gulf of Maine this summer.

Small boats came into conflict with bigger boats in the northern Gulf of Maine this year over differences in the way the boats are managed. NOAA says the amount of fishing also significantly increased in the area in 2016 and 2017, necessitating a need for new population estimates.

Coonamessett Farm Foundation and the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth will conduct the survey work. It will include a survey conducted with a habitat mapping camera system and collection of biological samples.

