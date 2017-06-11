Personnel file for June 11

Jackson County District Attorney Tony Lawrence and state Sen. Brice Wiggins were presented plaques by the Mississippi Association of Gang Investigators during a training conference in Gulfport in honor of their work combating illegal street gangs in Mississippi. Lawrence and Wiggins worked together to draft and submit legislation to clarify illegal gang activity and enhance punishments for those who promote or commit crimes on behalf of gangs.
Jeannel Hudgins of Coldwell Banker Smith Homes has joined the Gulf Coast Association of Realtors. The Ocean Springs resident received her real estate license on May 17.
Deborah Snyder has been promoted from resource specialist , a position she held for four years, to program coordinator at Disability Connection. She works at the Disability Connection Ocean Springs office at City Hall. The agency serves seniors, veterans, children and others with disabilities.
Gulf Coast Association of Realtors announces the new membership of Realtor Keith Voigts of Coldwell Banker Alfonso Realty. He received his real estate license on May 11 and lives in Pass Christian.
Mark Otto, P.S., and Tim Adams with the survey team at Brown Mitchell & Alexander Inc. engineering firm in Gulfport and Lucas Lizana, project engineer, have each obtained the Part 107 Remote Pilot Certification from the Federal Aviation Administration for flying an unmanned aircraft system, or drones, for commercial purposes. The new licensed pilots, all from Gulfport, allow the company to add drone services to the advanced survey technologies offered at BMA. The team has 24 years of experience in the use of advanced survey technologies including GPS/GNSS System.
Veronica Carr with EXIT Prestige Luxury Realty has joined the Gulf Coast Association of Realtors. She is from Ocean Springs and received her real estate license March 7.
Fisher Phillips’ Gulfport office is listed in Chambers USA 2017 and Attorney Steven Cupp is listed for his exemplary work in Labor and Employment Law. In addition to Cupp, 42 Fisher Phillips attorneys nationwide are featured in Chambers USA this year.
