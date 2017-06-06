Business

June 06, 2017 3:23 PM

It’s time for Anchor Awards nominations

Sun Herald

The deadline is June 23 to nominate a business or non-profit organization for the 9th Annual ANCHOR Awards.

The awards will be presented by the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce during a ceremony at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 9 at Pelican Landing Conference Center.

Categories are: Rookie Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year with 50 or fewer employees, Small Business of the Year with 51-200 employees and Non-Profit Organization with 501(c)3 status.

Tickets are $30 or $300 for a reserved table of eight. Nominees will receive one free ticket. Sponsorships also are available.

Details: 228-762-3391 or jcchamber.com

