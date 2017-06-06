Business

June 06, 2017 9:42 AM

Wisconsin Assembly Republicans to release education plan

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

Wisconsin Assembly Republicans plan to release an alternative education-funding plan that breaks with what Gov. Scott Walker and Senate Republicans have backed.

It is one of several issues holding up reaching a deal on the two-year, $76 billion state budget. The current budget runs through June 30 but state spending will continue at current levels if a new budget isn't enacted by then.

Assembly Republicans planned to discuss their education proposal on Tuesday. An earlier version of the plan would have spent about $90 million less than Walker proposed in aid for schools, but lower-spending districts could make that up with higher property taxes.

Walker has threatened to veto the entire budget if property taxes go up beyond what they were in 2014 on a median-valued home.

