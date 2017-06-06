Power gone, some still want to be mayor of Atlantic City

There are few obvious reasons why anyone would want to be mayor of Atlantic City these days, aside from the $103,000 annual salary.
The job has little power, because of a takeover last November by the administration of Republican Gov. Chris Christie. The state has the right to unilaterally break union contracts, cancel actions by local officials, and seize and sell city assets, including a much-coveted water utility.
But voters on Tuesday went to the polls to choose from among four Democrats to select their party's nominee to oppose Republican incumbent Mayor Don Guardian, and at least one independent challenger in the November general election.
The two leading Democrats are incumbent councilmen Marty Small and Frank Gilliam. Also in the race are substitute teacher Fareed Abdullah and U.S. Navy veteran Jimmy Whitehead.
Guardian is running unopposed in the Republican primary, and Joseph Polillo, a former city official and frequent mayoral candidate, is running in November as an independent.
During Guardian's first four-year term, five of the city's 12 casinos shut down, although much of that had to do with economic circumstances that began well before he took office, including the proliferation of casinos on New Jersey's borders.
"I have spent the past 3½ years rebuilding Atlantic City, whether it was rebuilding parks and playgrounds, restoring the Boardwalk, repaving city streets, streamlining city government or courting new businesses and development back into Atlantic City," Guardian said.
As its gambling industry contracted, the city's debt soared to nearly a half-billion dollars. Christie's administration seized power last November, appointing former U.S. Sen. Jeff Chiesa as the city's overseer with the power to take vast, unchallenged actions. So far, the state has used it on things big and small, from negotiating a tax settlement with Atlantic City's top casino, the Borgata, to imposing regulations on how the resort's Boardwalk rolling chairs operate.
All the major Democratic candidates for governor say they will end the takeover upon taking office. Republican candidates Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, and businessman Jack Ciattarelli said they would evaluate it.
Also on Tuesday, voters will choose between three Democrats to be mayor of Camden. The mayor of New Jersey's second-largest city, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, will be up for re-election later this year.
