Business

June 05, 2017 2:58 PM

The Back Bay’s night sky will be brighter again on Fourth of July weekend

By Mary Perez

meperez@sunherald.com

Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort in D’Iberville and IP Casino Resort in Biloxi will team up again to make the Fourth of July weekend a blast on the Back Bay.

The fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, ahead of the Fourth of July that falls on Tuesday this year.

For the second year the casinos will present a fireworks display that can be seen from both sides of the Biloxi Back Bay. Spectators can bring lawn chairs and blankets and watch from locations near either casino plus on the top floor of the IP parking garage and Scarlet Pearl’s Back Bay Car Park.

No outside fireworks will be allowed.

Pyro Shows Fireworks, the company in charge of the shows at the end of Biloxi Shuckers games, will produce this fireworks show over the bay.

Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH

