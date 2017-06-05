US probes air bag computer failures in 2012 Jeep Liberty

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, file photo, the Jeep logo is displayed on a car at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles. The U.S. government is investigating complaints that air bag control computers in some Jeep Liberty SUVs can fail, preventing the air bags from inflating in a crash. The probe covers about 105,000 of the vehicles from the 2012 model year. Chris Carlson, File AP Photo